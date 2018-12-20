New mortgage company hopes to create 1,000 jobs in Indian Land

A mortgage subservicing company hopes to bring roughly 1,000 new jobs to Lancaster County over the next five years.

Recent startup ServiceMac, which will service mortgages on behalf of its clients, announced Wednesday it plans to lease the second floor of a new Indian Land building currently under construction on the campus of one client Movement Mortgage.

“We are proud to celebrate economic diversity in every corner of the state, and we are proud that ServiceMac is choosing to call South Carolina home,” Governor Henry McMaster said in a brief statement. “We look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.”

County economic director Jamie Gilbert said ServiceMac is a new business backed by others in the industry. The company said it will begin hiring for the new positions in January. It currently has about 30-40 employees at its North Carolina office.

“They have been in operation now for less than a year at a location in Charlotte,” he said. “They’ve made the effort to go out and find that location they will call home.”

The company plans to lease roughly 32,000 square feet at Movement Mortgage’s new building in Bailes Ridge Corporate Park. Lancaster County devoted $100,000 towards developing the site, while the state Coordinating Council for Economic Development is offering job creation tax credits.

Movement Mortgage moved its headquarters to Lancaster County to much fanfare in 2016. The new second structure will double its current office space.