SC again among fastest growing states, according to new Census estimates

New Census estimates show South Carolina’s population is growing and most of the increase is due to out-of-staters moving into the Palmetto State.

The Census Bureau estimated a net of nearly 63,000 more people were living in South Carolina in June 2018 from a year earlier. That was both the ninth-largest increase of any state and the ninth-fastest growth rate overall.

Idaho and Nevada both had the fastest growth rate of any state at 2.1 percent in just one year. Texas increased by the largest amount of people (more than 379,00 in one year) followed by Florida’s 322,500.

Almost 90 percent of the growth was due to an influx of new residents rather than new births. The report did not go into specific locations where people are moving in South Carolina, although previous work showed rapid growth in the Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head/Bluffton and south Charlotte suburbs.

New York lost the most net residents (more than 48,000) of any state during the 12-month period, closely followed by Illinois (45,000).

“Many states have seen fewer births and more deaths in recent years,” Census Bureau Population Division demographer Sandra Johnson said. “If those states are not gaining from either domestic or international migration they will experience either low population growth or outright decline.”

Two states had more deaths than births — Maine and West Virginia, along with Puerto Rico.

Census officials estimate South Carolina has added almost 460,000 new residents — roughly the population of the entire Columbia metro area — since 2010.