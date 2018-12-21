Concerns about the future of rural Marion County school closed due to flood damage

The Marion County school board said an elementary school damaged by Hurricane Florence floodwaters will likely remain closed until next summer .

In a public hearing earlier this week, the school board told concerned parents that repairs to Brittons Neck Elementary in Gresham are taking longer than initially expected. As a result, students will continue attending school in the town of Marion roughly 20 miles away.

The Star & Enterprise reports some parents are concerned the rural school may never reopen.

The district said air quality issues remain a problem at Brittons Neck nearly two years after floodwaters covered the area.

“By taking this action, the Board is allowing parents and students to know what to expect the remainder of the year… The Board will review the matter over the remaining months.”

The statement said the board will “consider students’ health, safety and educational quality as they make their final decision.”