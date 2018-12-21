SC Floodwater Commission meets for first time

On a rainy Thursday in Columbia, the South Carolina Floodwater Commission met for the first time.

The commission is a who’s who of state leaders, mayors, county council members, military officers, university experts and private consultants. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster created the commission by executive order after Hurricane Florence in response to the recent flooding events that have affected the entire state since 2015.

“I believe in brainpower and there’s plenty of it in this room,” he said. “And I think that’s what’s going to take our state forward.”

“This is a broad collaborative approach to a pressing need in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “Our purpose is to determine what is the best response? What is the best way forward? How do we make water our friend? How do we accommodate it? How do we use it? We can’t fight it because it’s everywhere and it’s with us forever.”

McMaster appointed Camden attorney and consultant Tom Mulliken as the commission’s chairperson.

“We need to start with the things we can get done right away and then we begin to build from there,” Mulliken said. “We start in the ocean with the artificial reefs and we build our way through the state. There will be short-term, mid-term and long-term objectives for each of those. So we’ll combine a timeline with resiliency strategies. Ultimately those two things will come together.”

The commission is divided into task forces “to build strategies from the sea to the Upstate,” Mulliken said: coastal protection, living shoreline, infrastructure and shoreline armoring, river and dam security, grid security, landscape beautification and protection, national security, stakeholder engagement, federal funding and economic development.

Mulliken said the model is specific to South Carolina, which faces water threats from three sources.

“There are some parts of the world that have extreme weather conditions coming off the ocean,” he said. “There are some that have it coming up by virtue of multi-jurisdictional water, like what we see out of North Carolina and there’s some, like the Netherlands, that’s a sea level issue where you have nuisance flooding.”

The mayors of Georgetown and Conway, who both suffered with flooding during Hurricane Florence, attended the meeting. They both expressed their gratitude to the state for its support during the disaster. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg invited the commission to see the tunnel currently under construction for the city’s flood mitigation project when it gathers for the next meeting in February.

“We’re going to avoid Band-Aid approaches and begin talking about a holistic strategy for our state and believe me, when we get done meeting Governor McMaster’s vision, we will have established a global leadership position,” Mulliken said.

“My hope is that people will look at South Carolina and say that the people of South Carolina did it right. That they understood the problem. They worked together and provided a solution. They turned what is a problem into a great opportunity to support and enhance the great prosperity of this state,” McMaster said.

“It’s very likely that the storms over the last several years are not an anomaly,” Milliken said. “They are the new normal.”