SC Senate subcommittee wants to hear from teachers on removing barriers from teaching

The South Carolina Senate’s K-12 Education Budget Subcommittee took testimony this week on removing clutter from the classrooms that create barriers for teachers.

Chair State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said legislators need to hear from teachers on what bureaucratic paperwork needs to be removed. “I can’t emphasize enough: be very, very specific,” he told several education groups in attendance. “You would like to see these go away.”

SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis raised issues such as low pay, class size and too much testing. But she warned class size is worsening due to the current teacher shortage. If a teacher calls in sick and a substitute cannot be hired, students are distributed to other classes for the day.

The subcommittee will meet again next month to review the feedback. Sheheen said that he wants to have some those suggestions by the next meeting. “The plan would be that… we would get back together in a committee meeting, not to hear more testimony but to make proposals that we could pass.”

Sheheen himself is sponsoring legislation next year which would do away with mandatory statewide assessment tests for some social studies courses.

“If it were up to me, at least in grades first through five, teachers would just teach,” he said during the meeting.