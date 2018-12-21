SC Senate subcommittee wants to hear from teachers on removing barriers from teaching

The state Senate Finance K-12 Education Budget Subcommittee met this week and took testimony on removing clutter from the classrooms that create barriers for teachers.

Chairman Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said that they need to hear from teachers on what needs to be removed. “Be very specific, I can’t emphasize that enough. Be very, very specific. You would like to see these three tests, blank, fill it in, go away.”

The subcommittee will meet again next month to review the feedback from educators. Sheheen said that he wants to have some those suggestions by the next meeting. “The plan would be that in the second week of January we would get back together in a committee meeting, not to hear more testimony. But to make proposals that we could pass.”

“If we can’t do it legally, we can pass it on to the department or we could recommend things to the districts,” said Sheheen.

“If it were up to me, at least in grades first through five, teachers would just teach,” Sheheen said.