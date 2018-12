Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— What would be the impact in South Carolina if the federal government does shut down?

— Organizers of the future International African American Museum say they don’t actually have enough funds to begin construction yet

— The families of three victims killed at a Chesnee powersports store back in 2003 are now suing the man who pleaded guilty in the murders

— SC Senate panels asks how lawmakers can remove bureaucratic “clutter” from the classroom