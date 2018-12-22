Inmate mothers present recorded books to children

A group of select South Carolina inmate mothers were able to present a memorable gift to their children this week.

The state Department of Corrections on Monday hosted a its annual Mother’s Voice program. The program has allowed certain inmates to record themselves reading a book for their children. The agency has for several years allowed male and female inmates who meet certain criteria, including good behavior, to participate.

However, this year SCDC allowed mothers to give their child the gift-wrapped book in person at Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia instead of through the mail.

“It is easy to forget that when a parent is sentenced their children are forced to pay for that crime as well through no fault of their own,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said in a statement. “It is vitally important to help maintain a connection between that offender and their family, so that children back at home know that their parents still care for them.”

The books are read to the child by a recording of the parent’s voice as the pages are turned. The book also gives the parent the option of adding personal comments, such as telling their child to brush before bed or how much they are loved.

SCDC received discounts, donations, and grants to buy the books from local Hallmark stores.