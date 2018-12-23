Darlington County officials ID woman shot and killed by deputies

Darlington County officials have identified a woman shot and killed by a deputy last week.

The county coroner’s office said 47-year-old April Webster at a hospital after the Dec. 16 shooting, but did not say where she was shot.

A spokesman with the county sheriff’s office has told multiple news outlets that Webster was shot by two deputies who responded to a home amid reports that someone there was trying to harm themselves. When they arrived, they said Webster met them while “brandishing” a large, serrated knife. The deputies shot Webster, who later died at the hospital.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, as it does for most police-involved shootings in South Carolina. The department placed the deputies involved on paid administrative leave, which is also normal procedure in police shootings.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Webster and the officers involved were white.

The shooting was the 40th this year involved a South Carolina law enforcement officer.