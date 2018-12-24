Some state lawmakers want to retry appointing the SC Superintendent of Education

After a failed referendum some state lawmakers want to retry appointing the superintendent of education.

According to The Post and Courier, some lawmakers would like to get the measure back on the ballot again in 2020.

State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, and Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, have prefiled bills for the next session that would put the referendum back on the ballot.

Supporters of appointment feel that many citizens don’t know who the superintendent is. By making the post a governor’s appointment would let voters hold a more well-known individual responsible for the state’s performance on education.

Some state lawmakers feel putting back on a referendum two years after it was shot down by voters is too soon.

Voters rejected the idea of having the governor appoint the superintendent of education in November by 60 percent.