Governor McMaster appoints charter school principal to serve on SC Education Oversight Committee

Governor Henry McMaster has tapped a charter school principal to serve on the committee which approves curriculum and standards for South Carolina K-12 schools.

Dr. Brian Newsome is principal of Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia and will serve as the newest member of the state Education Oversight Committee (EOC). McMaster chose Newsome as his educator designee to the committee to fill the expired term of Anne Bull, who had been appointed by Governor Nikki Haley.

Newsome has been the school’s principal since 2016. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools from 2014-2016 and principal of Williston-Elko High School from 2010-2014.

Newsome earned his Bachelor of Science in Law/Communication from Charleston Southern University as well as a Bachelor of Science, Physical Education Certification from South Carolina State University. He holds a Masters of Sports Management from United States Sports Academy and an Education Specialist (Ed.S) degree and Doctorate of Education (Ed.D) from South Carolina State University.

“Dr. Newsome is dedicated to improving public education in South Carolina,” McMaster stated in a release. “He has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator and he will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the EOC.”

Newsome served as an active member of the AdvanceED Accreditation Council from 2012 to 2017 and has received numerous awards for moving schools academically. He has twice been nominated for the SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) Secondary Principal of the Year Award.

The SC Education Oversight Committee is an independent, nonpartisan group of 18 educators, business persons, and elected leaders. Created in 1998, the committee is dedicated to reporting facts, measuring change, and promoting progress within South Carolina’s education system.