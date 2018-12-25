SC auctions off old fire lookout tower at Paris Mountain

Ever wanted your own personal fire tower?

An undisclosed buyer last week won an auction to purchase a shuttered lookout tower at Paris Mountain State Park. It was a bargain at just $3,300, but SC Forestry Commission spokesman Doug Wood said there’s a catch.

“They have about seven days from the close of the sale to remove it from the property,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. And it must be done on the buyer’s own dime.

Paris Mountain is a popular 1,500-acre recreational area located roughly six miles north of Greenville.

The 80-foot tower was among the dozens that the Forestry Commission once used to spot potential wildfires, but improved technology and aircraft eventually made them obsolete by the 1970s. Wood said about 40 state towers remain and some are still used for radio relay, but most have fallen into disrepair.

“We had an internal review and it was determined this tower was no longer useful to the agency,” he said. “In the future, we’ll probably have more towers go up for sale.

The agency did not immediately disclose the buyer’s identity or what the new owner plans to do with the structure after dismantling it.