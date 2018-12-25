State Sen. Campsen prefiles legislation deals with dams that do not pose harm

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, has prefiled legislation that would establish a procedure for an owner of a dam to determine if the dam falls under the authority of the dams and reservoirs safety act.

It would authorize the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to issue an order when a dam becomes dangerous to human life or property.

Campsen told South Carolina Radio Network that dams that do not pose harm to life or property should not be forced by the state to make unnecessary repairs. “Basically, exclude those from the regulatory regime that DHEC has been imposing on property owners, dam owners.”

The legislation would provide exemptions when the dam does not pose a significant danger to human life or the property of someone other than the owner of the dam. “Address dams that present no danger to life or property,” Campsen said.

The legislation will go before senators in upcoming session which begins Jan. 8.