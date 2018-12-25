Teachers tell SC state senators what barriers keep them from teaching

Testimony from a teacher on some of the things that keep them from teaching provided the State Senate Finance K-12 Education Budget Subcommittee more insight into the problem.

School teacher Sherry East told senators of the everyday tasks of teaching. “They lose their planning time to the substitute shortage. If there’s not a sub then you’re called in to cover classes.”

The subcommittee is looking at ways to reduce the barriers that keep teachers from teaching by requiring them to do other things.

“We’re also required to work after school events like ball games. Which require you to take up gate money. Some people like to do that. They enjoy that part of teaching. Some people don’t,” East told senators.

East said that there are also requirements for elementary school teachers that take away from teaching and planning. “They eat lunch with their children. Meaning they open 20 little milk cartons. They spread 20 little peanut butter packets. And if the peanut butter happens not to be real spreadable that day, that takes a lot of time.”

The subcommittee will meet again in January to discuss proposals.