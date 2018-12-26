Another effort in legislature to eliminate income tax on military retirement

For yet another year, legislators will try to pass a bill that would exempt military retirement income from state income tax.

“We got the legislature to approve a partial phase-in of an exemption. We want to work with them to move that to 2021 to a full exemption,” said Bill Bethea, Chairman of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force.

Governor McMaster supports the idea and he’s proposed it in the past.

“We’ve got a lot of folks in favor of it,” Bethea said. “It’s actually passed the House of Representatives at a full level three times. We’ve kept some of the criteria that the Senate is keen about in this proposal.”

Click here to see the most recent bill prefiled in the Senate, known as the Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act.

Supporters of the idea say it will help lure military retirees to South Carolina to continue civilian careers.

“Work toward our workforce supplemented by retired military living in the state,” Bethea said. “We think it’s a way to attract people under 65. You spend 20 years in the military and you may be 42 or 43 years old when you get out. Your retirement is not adequate to live on anyway. You’ve got to go into another field of endeavor.”

“Our workforce is in urgent need of talents like that to come to the state,” he said. “It would be an enormous benefit to our workforce and would also reflect the fact that South Carolina has always been a very military-friendly state.”

Bethea said currently 37 states offer no income taxes on military pay. He said as military-friendly as South Carolina is, he wants to be state number 38. The military presence in South Carolina contributes $24.1 billion to the state’s economy. It’s the second economic driver in South Carolina behind the port activity.

“We just need to help people understand the relative importance of what it contributes to our state’s well-being.”