Two environmental groups challenge South Carolina Public Service Commission’s nuclear decision

Two environmental groups are challenging state regulators’ decision to let Dominion Energy buy South Carolina Electric&Gas’(SCE&G) parent company SCANA and charge ratepayers for its failed nuclear project.

The Post and Courier reports that the legal action means that the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) will have to officially reconsider their decision leaving SCE&G customers to pay $2.3 billion over the next 20 years for the abandoned nuclear reactors at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

It’s unlikely that regulators will reverse their own decision, but the move clears the way for an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The challenge is by Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club, two groups that have battled against SCE&G throughout the decade-long nuclear project. They filed their protest with the PSC, the regulatory board that approved the sale of SCANA.

The groups said that the PSC should have made a judgment on SCANA’s handling of the nuclear project.