Gov. McMaster says education is a priority of his

When the new state legislative session begins in under two weeks education could be a top priority.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said it is one of his priorities as well. “Education is one of the most important things that we do. I know that there are many plans.”

Teacher pay could also be a hot topic in the upcoming session.

“We must strengthen our educational system from top to bottom. Including collaborations with business and industry. Brain power is the way into the future,” McMaster recently said.

McMaster has said that he would like to do things in education that haven’t been done yet. “Many plans, many new ideas. Some old ideas that are being reexamined for their application to the situation today.”