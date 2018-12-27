Outgoing Congressman Mark Sanford warns of political decay in farewell address

Outgoing South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford’s farewell message is an essay that warns of the growing political decay in current conditions.

In a Facebook posting this week Sanford wrote that he wanted to be clear and explicit that he is not likening Trump to Hitler, but the forces at play could lead to a future Hitler-like character if caution is not taken.

He made just a few references to the Trump presidency. Sanford largely thanks many of his former political colleagues.

Other parts of his farewell message were directed at uncontrollable spending, which was his message when he first ran for Congress in 1994.

Sanford is leaving Congress after first-ever defeat in June’s Republican primary to Katie Arrington. She was beaten by Democrat Joe Cunningham in November.