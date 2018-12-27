South Carolina Radio Network

Proposed legislation would close a school attendance loophole for property-owning children in SC

A loophole in South Carolina law has permitted children to go across county lines and attend a certain school in any district as long as they own real estate with a tax assessed value of $300 or more. That could change.

The Post and Courier reports that state legislators could that could change in the next legislative session.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, pre-filed legislation to end  the practice for property-owning children.

If approved the bill would take effect in the 2019-20 school year. Under a grandfather clause any students who were using the loophole during 2018-19 could continue attending the same school in 2019-20.

The law was written in 1962 as resistance to school desegregation.