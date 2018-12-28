Dominion Energy’s purchase of SCANA could happen soon

A filing with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday could be an indication that Dominion Energy expects to complete the purchase of Lexington based SCANA, parent of South Carolina Electric&Gas (SCE&G) soon.

Under the deal approved by state regulators, customers still will pay about $2.3 billion more or about $5 a month for the abandoned expansion reactors at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

A plan Gov. McMaster feels is not fair to customers. “My position has always been that those who had nothing to do with causing the problem shouldn’t bear any brunt of that problem.”

McMaster said that the whole ordeal of SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoning the nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant has not been a good time for South Carolina. “This has been a tough time and it’s not over yet. But we’ll get through it and we’ll get stronger.”

The State newspaper reports that companies are required to give the NYSE notice of at least three days before closing mergers or acquisitions. The NYSE filing indicates Dominion and SCANA have done that, with SCANA stock set to be de-listed on Jan. 2.