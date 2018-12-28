Kershaw mine seeks to expand again after discovering more gold

An Australian mining company wants to expand its mine outside Kershaw after discovering more gold than they initially expected.

OceanaGold said in filings with the Army Corps of Engineers that the new discovery “has significant value.” However, they did not elaborate on how much they could potentially mine at the Haile Gold Mine in Lancaster County. The mine opened after years of study and construction in 2016. At , OceanaGold said it thought there was up to $2 billion of gold in the area, according to The State newspaper .

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the potential environmental impacts of the expansion and issue a report. The site was initially built by Romarco Minerals before OceanaGold bought the company in 2015.

The Corps of Engineers issued the original permit to mine the 4,552-acre project in 2014. The mine was previously dug, but technology improvements led OceanaGold to work again at the largest mine of its type east of the Mississippi River.

Several environmental groups opposed the 2014 permit due to inevitable damage to wetlands in the area. However, the groups dropped their opposition after Romarco agreed to donate enough to purchase more than 4,300 acres in other parts of the state for new natural preserves.