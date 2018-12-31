Cypress Gardens leaders hope to reopen popular swamp park next month

Berkeley County officials hope to soon open a popular swamp park which has been closed more than three years.

Cypress Gardens near Moncks Corner was damaged from the unprecedented 2015 flooding. It has not reopened since suffering an estimated $4 million loss from the floodwaters, particularly to its various boardwalks and boat landing.

But county spokeswoman Carli Drayton said Cypress Gardens is on pace to open next month. “There are just little minor things like landscaping, plumbing and electrical work,” she told South Carolina Radio Network. “Just the final touches before we can open up.”

Drayton said most of the repairs were completed months ago, but the county wanted to wait until all the work was finished and everything was ready before reopening to the public.

The park itself spent more than $1 million on repairs, with the rest largely reimbursed with insurance and FEMA funds. Drayton said they saved money on the total price tag by using in-house and volunteer labor for most work. They also received equipment donations.

“Over the years, we’ve gotten thousands of Facebook messages of people asking when are you going to reopen again,” Drayton said.

Work is finished on the boat docks, boardwalks, bridges, parking lot, ticket booth and restroom. The park also renovated its visitors center and is seeking a future state grant to improve its Heritage Room.

Berkeley County officials initially hoped to finish by this summer, but delays due to weather and reimbursement issues pushed the reopen date back to December. However, Drayton said the new tentative timeline involves opening the gates in mid-to-late January.