Report: Charleston County and SC providing $1.8 million for Charleston-to-London flights

It took some investments to get the British Airways direct flight between Charleston and London.

The Post and Courier reported the Charleston County Council will offer $500,000 to promote new British Airways flights between the Lowcountry and London’s Heathrow airport.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce will also give about $1.3 million in route support for its first season. The funding is in addition to Charleston International Airport’s $9 million in construction and renovation costs.

British Airways will begin flying the direct route in April. It will be South Carolina’s first-ever trans-Atlantic commercial flight.

Supporters say the flights will have more than $20 million a year in economic impact. They hope it will also present the Charleston area as more of an international market. Currently, any European business travelers must come to South Carolina through either the Charlotte or Atlanta airports.