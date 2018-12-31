South Carolina inventors are being granted patents faster than the national rate

Patents are being granted in South Carolina faster than the national rate.

According to The Post and Courier that about 1,600 patents were granted in 2018 with at least one South Carolina inventor’s name on the award. Nearly 170,000 patents granted across the United States in 2018.

General Electric, which has a turbine manufacturing plant in Greenville, had 349 patents issued to South Carolina inventors in 2018. Boeing, which has a facility in North Charleston had 75. The number of patents issued in South Carolina could mean good news for business.

Patents were issued in metalworking and machinery, new software, medical and veterinary sciences and transportation.

For more information on patents go to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.