Mulvaney poised take over as acting White House Chief of Staff

A South Carolinian is set to take over as acting White House Chief of Staff.

Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Mick Mulvaney set to become acting White House chief of staff early next month. President Donald Trump named the former congressman to the post earlier this month after announcing current chief-of-staff John Kelly would depart his administration. Mulvaney was previously Trump’s choice to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Gov. Henry McMaster praised Mulvaney in comments to reporters, saying it was a good instance of a citizen shining. “It’s a great thing to see the people of South Carolina being recognized for their capacity and expertise and that is yet another example,” he said.

Mulvaney starts the job this week. He served in the South Carolina General Assembly from 2007 to 2011, first in the state House of Representatives and then the state Senate. He represented northern South Carolina in the U.S. House Representative from 2011 to 2017 before Trump tapped him to head OMB.

The White House has not given a timetable for President Trump’s plans on naming a permanent chief of staff.