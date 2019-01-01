Berkeley County deputies recover cell phone after chase, use it to post on suspect’s Facebook page

Berkeley County deputies arrested a Moncks Corner man after posting to his Facebook account last week.

The Sheriff’s Office apparently used Shawn Hagan’s phone to post a message on his Facebook page Friday saying, “You lost your phone while running from the police.” and told him to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to get it.

The post did not say if Hagan took them up on his offer. However, he was arrested the next day on meth charges. “Deputies were searching for Hagan after he fled (Friday),” the department said in a follow-up Facebook post. “Hagan fled from deputies again — but this time he was caught.”

Deputies said Hagan now also faces additional counts for evading arrest and resisting arrest after fleeing from them again on Saturday. He has prior convictions for driving under suspension, damaging a vehicle, and evading arrest.

The agency thanked the public for the tips it received after its initial post.