Petition asks SC Public Service Commission to reconsider Dominion Energy electric rates

A petition to the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) asks it to rehear or reconsider its findings and conclusions which approved Dominion Energy’s takeover of South Carolina Electric & Gas parent company SCANA.

The petition argues SCE&G was out of compliance with the Base Load Review Act because it misled the PSC about costs and timeline on its ill-fated VC Summer nuclear expansion project. It maintains the commission therefore erred in not following that law and should not have allowed any cost recovery from customers’ future power bills.

SC Small Business Chamber president Frank Knapp filed the petition on behalf of several groups. “It is asking for the Public Service Commission to reconsider their ruling… that we feel is not sufficient to help the ratepayer of South Carolina,” Knapp told South Radio Network.

The PSC disallowed recovery of all nuclear project capital costs incurred by SCE&G after March 2015, which allowed the utility to continue charging the reduced rate set by legislators earlier this year. But Knapp argued the commission specifically avoided making the finding that SCE&G acted “imprudently” when incurring those costs.

“And now it’s up to the Public Service Commission to essentially determine if they even want to have a rehearing or reconsideration. They can opt not to do it,” said Knapp.

Knapp filed the petition on behalf of Friends of the Earth and Sierra Club.