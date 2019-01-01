South Carolina Statehouse draws nearly 120,000 visitors a year on free guided tours

South Carolina’s Statehouse draws nearly 120,000 visitors yearly on free guided tours.

You can take a free, guided tour offered six days a week, except for state holidays and learn about South Carolina’s history.

The Post and Courier reports that according to the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism the busiest times are January through mid-June when students are most likely to take field trips here. That’s also when the Legislature is in session.

On the first floor, they could see Gov. Henry McMaster holding a press conference.

The slowest times are July and August when the legislature is not in session.

The State House is located at 1100 Gervais Street, which is at the intersection of Gervais and Main Streets in Columbia.

According to the Statehouse website the guided tour is preceded with the viewing of a 15-minute DVD on the history and architecture of the State House. Reservations for groups are recommended.

Typically, parking is allowed along Sumter Street for school buses and vans. Private vehicles must use metered street spaces near the State House.

For more information or to schedule a guided tour, call the Tour Office at (803) 734-2430 or visit www.southcarolinastatehouse.com.

Once a reservation is made, the tour office will send an information packet which includes information on parking.