SC Adjutant General retiring

After 40 years serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard, state Adjutant General Robert E. Livingston is retiring.

Livingston enlisted in the National Guard in 1978.

As Adjutant General Livingston guided the National Guard through a series of recent disasters including the historic 2015 flood and hurricanes each of the following years.

“We’ve been quite tested,” he said. “For me personally, during disaster relief, it’s kind of who I am. People suffer and hate for any disaster to occur and this goes all the way back to when I was in the fire department at Hampden Sydney. I was an emergency medical technician and a fireman. I didn’t want anybody’s house to burn down but if the house was going to be on fire, I wanted to be there to make a difference.”

“General Bob Livingston is a great leader and a great soldier,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “There’s no doubt that he brought comfort and stability and confidence to the people of South Carolina.”

“General Livingston was such an amazing partner,” said former governor Nikki Haley. “A partner, whether it was the thousand-year flood, whether it was the hurricane, whether it was the fires. Whatever we needed to do we did it together and it was all in the name of saving as many lives as we could.”

He has served as Adjutant General since 2011 and is the last to be elected as the position will now be appointed by the Governor.

Livingston holds degrees from Hampden-Sydney College, Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of South Carolina and the United States Army War College.

“It’s about service and helping other people,” Livingston said. “Whether you’re helping people during the floor or whether you’re helping a country transform itself from a war-based nation to a nation that exports stability and peace.”

A retirement ceremony for Major General Livingston is being planned for February 16 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover.

