Study at Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston seeks participants

A new study being done at Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston is using nicotine to treat mild memory loss.

Dr. Paul Newhouse told South Carolina Radio Network that the MIND Study is testing whether the nicotine patch can improve memory and functioning in people who have mild memory loss. And they are recruiting certain individuals to take part in the study. “We’re looking for adults 55 and older who are non-smokers currently. They can be x-smokers, but not smoking currently,” said Newhouse.

You may be eligible to participate if you have been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or if you or your family members notice changes in your memory. “They can potentially enroll in this exciting study. Which will follow them for up to two years. With treatment and evaluations every three to six months,” Newhouse said.

Because nicotine is present in tobacco products, people often think it is addictive and harmful, but it isn’t when used as a transdermal patch. In fact, it is so safe that the FDA allows nicotine in patch form to be made available over the counter. Nicotine is a natural substance, which may have medicinal benefits; it is predominately found in tobacco plants, but also in tomatoes, eggplant and cauliflower.

The MIND Study is funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and led by Vanderbilt University and the University of Southern California’s Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute.

If you are a healthy, non-smoking adult age 55 and over, please visit MINDStudy.org or call 866-MIND-150 to learn more.