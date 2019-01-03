Dominion announces leadership for newly-combined segment with SCANA

Dominion Energy has announced the leadership of its new operating segment that encompasses its merger with SCE&G parent-company SCANA, and some of them are former SCANA executives.

SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison will remain to advise Dominion’s Rodney Blevins, who becomes the new President and CEO of the Southeast Energy Group until Addison retires in February. Blevins is Dominion’s senior vice president and chief information officer. He will work out of the Cayce office and report directly to Dominion Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Farrell, III.

Keller Kissam, Russell Harris, and Iris Griffin will stay with the company operations based at the Cayce headquarters, and hold positions within the newly-combined company. Kissam recently served as SCE&G President and CEO in the year after the company decided to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

The new operating segment for the Cayce office will be called Southeast Energy Group.

The combination was completed Tuesday.”Dominion Energy is pleased to add SCANA’s fast-growing, high-performing Southeastern businesses to our 18-state footprint. Together, we are committed to providing safe, dependable, affordable and clean energy to the communities served by SCANA and to maintaining its excellent record of reliability and customer service,” Farrell said.

The merger expands Dominion Energy’s operations in Georgia and the Carolinas, where the company had already operated an electric utility serving 120,000 customer accounts in northeastern North Carolina, a 1,500-mile interstate pipeline principally in South Carolina, and nearly 1,000 megawatts of gas, hydro and solar generating capacity in all three states.

“The addition of SCANA makes geographic sense and aligns well with our core, regulated energy businesses,” Farrell added. “These are well-run regulated operations that we expect will help improve Dominion Energy’s risk profile and growth outlook.”

Under a plan approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission with the merger, the typical SCE&G residential electric customer will pay about $125 per month, putting into effect bills below the level requested by South Carolina’s lawmakers. The new bill level was made possible by Dominion Energy’s proposal – which was approved by the PSC – to provide customer refunds in the form of monthly bill relief of more than $2 billion, amortized over 20 years, and the write-downs and absorption of about $2.5 billion in financing obligations, regulatory assets and a natural gas-fired power station.

Dominion announced its intention to buy SCANA on January 3, 2018.