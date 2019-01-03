Government shutdown stops work on Sullivan’s Island lighthouse

A Charleston-area lighthouse which went dark in November will soon be replaced with a modern lighting system — once the ongoing federal government shutdown ends.

The Coast Guard has suspended work for now on the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse, as spokesman Lt. James Zorn said the staff needed to do the work cannot travel to South Carolina until the government reopens.

“They’re ready to go,” Zorn said. “As soon as those specialists return to Charleston to complete the repairs, the new light will be up and running.”

The 162-foot tower is notable for being the last lighthouse built in the United States. Zorn said the 56-year-old system needed to be replaced.

“You’re replacing one part, then you have to replace another part and then you have to replace the part that supports the system,” Zorn said. “So we’ve run into a few snags, but we do have all the parts on hand that are required to get this thing running.”

The Coast Guard operates the light as a beacon for vessels entering Charleston Harbor. The National Park Service owns the surrounding property as part of its Fort Moultrie National Monument.