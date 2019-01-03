Gowdy takes job with prominent SC law firm

Outgoing South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy has landed at one of South Carolina’s most prominent law firms.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough announced Thursday it had hired Gowdy, one day after Gowdy’s term ended in the House of Representatives. The Spartanburg native previously worked at the firm before taking a job in the US Attorney’s Office in 1994.

“I am very excited to join Nelson Mullins, a firm with a rich, deep, and diverse team of talented attorneys and a reputation for excellence in all facets of the law,’ Gowdy said in the announcement. “Prior to becoming a prosecutor in 1994, I had the privilege of working at Nelson Mullins and have long respected the Firm’s commitment to professionalism and excellence.”

The Charleston Post & Courier had cited anonymous sources to report the hire two weeks ago, but it was not made official until Thursday.

Gowdy will work on the “White Collar Defense & Government Investigations” team, which focuses on defending government investigations and corporate compliance. He will work primarily from the firm’s Greenville and Washington, D.C. offices. The congressman’s longtime chief of staff Cindy Crick was also hired by the firm, along with the former House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform staffer Sheria Clarke.

“Trey’s ability to reach across the aisle and relate to individuals in all areas will benefit him greatly as he builds his practice,” managing partner James Lehman said. “Trey is a well-respected leader in the legal community, a consensus builder, and someone we are pleased to call a partner. Our clients will greatly benefit from his presence as he will be a strong advocate for them.”

Gowdy worked in the US Attorney’s Office until 2000, when he was elected as Circuit Solicitor for the Greenville-Spartanburg region. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2008 before successfully upsetting fellow Republican US Rep. Bob Inglis in the 2010 primary. He announced last year he would not seek reelection to Congress.