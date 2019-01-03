Groups want SC Public Service Commission to correct errors in order now Dominion deal is complete

Dominion Energy completed its purchase of SCANA, SCE&G’s parent company. President and CEO of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, Frank Knapp, was a pro se intervenor in the recent Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing regarding cost recovery of SCE&G’s failed nuclear project and Dominion’s proposed acquisition.

The PSC’s December 21st Order mandates that SCE&G customers pay $2.3 billion of the nearly $5 billion the company spent on the abandoned nuclear plants in Fairfield County. The PSC also approved Dominion buying SCANA/SCE&G.

Knapp and four other parties in the recent hearing have filed petitions asking the PSC to rehear or reconsider their order to correct well-documented errors that hurt customers. “In which case the next step would have to be taking to the South Carolina Supreme Court,” Knapp told South Carolina Radio Network.

“So now it’s up to the Public Service Commission to see if they will even consider our comments,” said Knapp.

Knapp said that correcting just one of the Commissioners’ errors, as he cites in his petition, would result in SCE&G customers getting credit for almost $400 million they have already paid for the financing costs for construction expenses the PSC has ruled the utility cannot collect from ratepayers.