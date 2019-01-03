Groups want SC Public Service Commission to correct errors in order now Dominion deal is complete

The president of a small business group urging state regulators to reconsider their decision to allow the SCANA-Dominion Energy merger.

South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce President Frank Knapp has filed a petition on behalf of his group and four others. The petition seeks the Public Service Commission reconsider its vote against finding that SCANA’s power utility South Carolina Electric & Gas misled them about a struggling nuclear construction project.

The PSC’s December 21 order makes permanent the reduced rates that legislators placed on SCE&G customers last year in response to the company’s mismanagement of the VC Summer nuclear expansion project. However, customers will still pay $2.3 billion of the nearly $5 billion the company spent.

If the commission refuses, “the next step would have to be taking it to the South Carolina Supreme Court,” Knapp told South Carolina Radio Network. “So now it’s up to the Public Service Commission to see if they will even consider our comments.”

The state Office of Regulatory Staff is also asking the commission to reverse its decision last month not to formally state they were misled.

Knapp said one potential correction would result in SCE&G customers getting credit for almost $400 million they have already paid for financing costs the PSC has ruled the utility cannot collect from ratepayers.