SC rings in cheapest New Year’s gas prices since 2016

The New Year has ushered in South Carolina’s cheapest gas price averages in three years, according to AAA Carolinas.

South Carolina’s average is down to $1.92. The driving organization said, with OPEC production cuts scheduled to take effect, the price of oil could increase. If a shift in higher market prices does take place, the United States could see higher prices at the pump.

Gas prices in the Upstate are among the state’s cheapest while the Lowcountry has higher prices, particularly the closer a driver gets to Georgia. For a link to update gas prices by region, visit www.gasprices.aaa.com.

The 2019 fuel price outlook from GasBuddy speculated that, while prices will remain relatively low at the beginning of 2019, prices are likely to rise by spring. The website estimates prices could spike around May.

