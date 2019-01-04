New SC record potentially set for annual rainfall in one location

A fish hatchery located along South Carolina’s northwestern tip may have set a new state record after recording nearly ten feet of rain in 2018.

Data from the National Weather Service shows the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery near Lake Jocassee had 123.45 inches of rain last year. If confirmed, that would exceed the previous record of 119 inches for one location.

The State Climate Extremes Committee will need to review the findings before officially declaring a record. However, National Weather Service staff could not comment Thursday because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

According to a chart released by the Southeast Regional Climate Center, the rain was consistent throughout the season. However one of the largest increases came between June and August, when nearly two feet of rain fell over two months.

The previous record was set at Hogback Mountain near the town of Landrum in 1979, according to meteorologist Melissa Griffin.

Despite its name, the fish hatchery is actually located roughly 20 miles north of its namesake town and is close to the North Carolina border Mountain Rest community. It is operated by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).