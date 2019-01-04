SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Grieving mother tells judge the “stupidity and selfishness” of two ex-officers led to her daughter’s drowning in their custody

— Anderson County Sheriff’s Office believes someone set its patrol vehicle on fire

— More than 2,500 SC students will have student loans forgiven after settlement with for-profit college accused of misleading them.

— Legislative committee hopes to have offers by month’s end as it considers the future of embattled state power utility Santee Cooper.