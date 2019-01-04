University of South Carolina professor: Government shutdown could affect income tax filing this year

The government shutdown could affect income tax filing this year.

University of South Carolina professor of accounting Dr. Donna Bobek Schmitt told South Carolina Radio Network that the impact of the 2018 reforms could also slow things down at the IRS, where most people are not on the job because of the shutdown. “Because they were already under the gun with all the changes that occurred from The Tax Cut and Jobs Act.”

“On their website there are still 2018 forms that aren’t available. They made a lot of changes to the forms, so they look a lot different than they did in previous years,” said Schmitt.

One year ago, Congress passed the biggest overhaul of the federal tax code in 30 years. As Americans start to think about filing their 2018 tax return, a slew of updates from The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could alter their situation and result in a big difference in how much they owe.

Some of the more prominent changes include increases to standard deductions, elimination of personal exemptions, updates to tax brackets and rates, and limits on deductions for state and local taxes.