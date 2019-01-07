Exhibit features Orangeburg photographer’s experience as visual historian of Civil Rights movement

If it wasn’t for Orangeburg native and photographer Cecil Williams, the world might not have known what was happening in the American South while African Americans were fighting for respect and legal rights.

“Had I not taken the photographs, many events that I cover would not have been — there wouldn’t have been any historical record left of them. Often I was the only person there with a camera,” he said.

Not only was Williams a chronicler of the Civil Rights movement, he was a participant. He was arrested twice while photographing demonstrations for national publications such as Jet magazine.

“I began working for Jet magazine primarily because local news media would not really cover events where African-Americans were involved and especially if it was something that was against the Constitution or the Jim Crow laws that prevailed at the time,” he said.

“Thank goodness for the people who marched and demonstrated and persisted over a long period of time in keeping their eye on the prize that things gradually began to change,” Williams said.

Williams has digitized his historic photos from their original film format and collected them into a book called Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Live, Hope and Bravery. An exhibit at the South Carolina State Library features photos from the book, including photos taken from the Charleston Hospital Workers’

Strike 50 years ago.

Williams said it took about three years to put the book together, including painstakingly attempting to identify the people in the photos.

“I’m thankful that I was able to bring this book to fruition and have it so our history will be more accurately recorded,” he said.

Despite the humiliations Williams suffered during this time in American history, he said he’s grateful that he was able to tell the story of what happened through his photographs.

“Freedom is not free. Things like that just don’t happen,” he said. “It’s not a vacuum. It just doesn’t happen by itself. You have to actually fight for freedom or fight for democracy and fight for a law to be changed.”

“Images mimic life so history then becomes realistic when you can see these people’s faces, what clothing they had on and a lot of times their faces reflected the determined type of attitude they had towards the serious nature of bringing down the laws that made them second-class citizens,” Williams said. “This is a period that we don’t want to repeat in this country.”

“I thank God that I was one of the persons that it was part of my destiny that became a chronicler of this great period of history called the Civil Rights movement era,” he said.

The Unforgettable exhibit is at the South Carolina State Library in Columbia through February 24. It is free.

Click here to see more of Cecil Williams’ photos or to purchase his books.