Monday is deadline for refund requests in 2017 Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game

Monday is the last day for South Carolina lottery players to request refunds from the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game which game organizer say erroneously printed winning tickets on Christmas Day 2017.

Players must mail in their tickets to the South Carolina Education Lottery to request a refund on the tickets’ purchase price. The refund requests cannot be postmarked later than Monday.

“If a person holds one of those tickets and wants to be reimbursed for what they paid for that ticket, the player needs to mail the original ticket to the South Carolina Education Lottery to request a refund of the ticket price,” Lottery Commission attorney Tim Madden said. “The tickets need to be mailed in because they’re being manually processed. So we’re allowing the postmark to cover the deadline. So as long as it’s postmarked by midnight on January 7th then a player will be meeting the deadline.”

The tickets must have been purchased after 5:51 p.m. on December 17, 2017

“It’s just like a tax return,” Madden said. “Get it in the mail by midnight on (Monday) and, assuming that all things are in order, your request for a refund will be processed appropriately.”

The lottery commission decided to refund the purchase of the winning tickets after their investigation found a glitch caused far too many winning tickets to be printed in error by a third-party lottery vendor. Under state law, the lottery is not liable for paying out the winning tickets since the vendor was at fault.

Many players bought more than one ticket, which was worth up to $500 had the win been legitimate. The total winnings would have cost the lottery $35 million in payouts. Some winners were ultimately able to claim a total $1.6 million before the error was discovered. Once it was, payouts were stopped and players were told to hold on to the tickets while the matter was investigated.

“We appreciate all of the players understanding this challenging situation,” Madden said. “We hope that, if anyone holds a ticket and wants a refund, they’ll get it to us so we can close this part of the lottery’s experience.”

Mail tickets to:

S.C. Education Lottery

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

Include your name and return address. The South Carolina Education Lottery will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first class USPS postage for the tickets submitted.