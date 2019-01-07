Truck driver accused of illegally dumping hazardous material into creek instead of taking it to treatment plant

A tanker truck driver has been indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors said he dumped hazardous material into a Richland County creek.

New federal indictments revealed last week accuse Michael Greene of dumping liquid landfill runoff into the waterway instead of transporting it to a waste treatment plant as he had been hired to do.

Greene worked for A&D Environmental and was paid to transport liquid runoff — or “leachate” — from an Eastover landfill and transport it to the Florence Regional Wastewater Management Facility. However, the indictments say Greene instead used his truck to dump the liquid runoff into the Leesburg Branch Creek near Eastover on “multiple occasions” in mid-2017.

The indictments do not say how many times Greene dumped the material or how much hazardous waste got into the creek.

If convicted, he faces a maximum three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.