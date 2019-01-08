Congressman Joe Wilson confident president can negotiate agreement to open federal government

South Carolina 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson says he’s confident President Donald Trump can negotiate with Democrat lawmakers to stop the shutdown of the federal government.

“I’ve seen negotiations successful and I’m just confident that it will occur for the benefit of the American families,” Wilson (R – S.C.) said as he outlined his 2019 legislative agenda at his West Columbia office Monday.

Wilson used examples of President Trump successfully negotiating for the release of hostages held by North Korea and Turkey.

“I have faith in President Trump. He’s a negotiator,” Wilson said. President Trump and the White House team have been in talks with Democratic leadership in Washington over funding for a proposed wall along the United States border with Mexico included in the most recent spending bill. Trump has been pushing for more than $5 billion in federal funding for the wall but Congressional Democratic leaders say they will not provide any money for a wall.

Wilson said national security should be considered when protecting the nation’s borders.

“Everybody should be focused on persons on the terrorist watch list. The question is it one a day or 10 a day that are coming across? It’s irrelevant. There are people who are coming across who are terrorists and this needs to be addressed,” he said. “It’s got to be addressed right away.”

Wilson said he supports President Trump if he signs an executive order for the funding as a national emergency. Wilson said gangs and people trafficking in drugs and humans are entering the United States illegally.

“I believe that it is a national emergency,” Wilson said. “We have 8,500 people at the border and more caravans on the way. But as I identified the other challenges we have, to me, that’s the description of a national emergency that needs to be addressed.”

Wilson said the shutdown needs to be resolved by the end of the month when IRS workers are needed to prepare for the income tax filing season and checks for benefits such as SNAP are to be distributed.