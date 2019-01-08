McMaster inauguration Wednesday is first major ceremony for Governor

When Henry McMaster is inaugurated Wednesday to his first full term as South Carolina governor, it will be the first time he takes his oath of office before thousands of people.

When he took over as governor when Nikki Haley was appointed United Nations Ambassador in 2017, McMaster was sworn in at a semi-public ceremony at the State House.

The day begins with a prayer service at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Columbia. The public is welcome.

McMaster will be sworn in with a ceremony at the State House beginning at 11 a.m. Dr. Leon Winn of the Rock Hill Baptist Church in Manning will give the invocation. Dr. Derek W.H. Thomas of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia will provide the benediction. The Citadel Color Guard is participating. Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, MOH, USMC, ret. will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner will be played by USC School of Music Professor Emeritus Dr. Richard Conant.

Also performing at the inauguration ceremony: the Hammond School Select Ensemble, Lakewood High School Concert Choir with guest singers from Morris College, Claflin University Concert Choir, South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Choir and Musical accompaniment by the 282nd Army Band of Fort Jackson. According to the inaugural committee, Governor McMaster selected a group of participants and performers who reflect the unique talent and rich history of South Carolina.

From 2-4 p.m. the public is invited to the McMaster Family Open House at the Governor’s Mansion.

The day concludes with the invitation-only Governor’s ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

McMaster was elected governor in the 2018 election. He was serving as Lieutenant Governor under Haley when she was appointed by President Donald Trump as U.N. Ambassador in 2017.

At 71 years old, McMaster will be the oldest person ever inaugurated as South Carolina’s governor. He is not the oldest to hold the office, yet. Former Gov. James Byrnes was 72 when his term ended in 1955.