Inauguration Day events underway for SC Governor Henry McMaster

Events are underway to celebrate the inauguration of Gov. Henry McMaster to his first elected term.

The day started with a prayer service Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster and his family are members.

Speakers from several denominations offered prayers along with standard hymns such as How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace.

First Presbyterian Senior Minister Dr. Derek Thomas gave the sermon, proudly telling the congregation that he recently was naturalized as a United States citizen. He was born in Ireland.

“Pray for our state, for our government. And today, especially for our dear governor and the first lady,” he said. “And we are particularly proud to say that he is one of ours in the sense that he’s a member of this church and he sits right up there every Sunday morning.”

The congregation laughed as Thomas gestured to where the McMasters sit on Sundays. Thomas referenced King Solomon in his sermon.

“We should pray that they be given strength and wisdom. The wisdom of Solomon,” he said. “That the government in all its branches would work in harmony and that good would usher in a new season of blessing for our state.”

McMaster’s swearing-in ceremony is at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse. Lt. Gov.-elect Pamela Evette will also take her oath of office. She will be the first person to hold the office who was elected jointly with the governor rather than separately elected.

The public is invited to the McMaster family’s Open House at the Governor’s Mansion from 2-4 p.m.

The Inaugural Ball then begins at at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The ball is invitation-only.