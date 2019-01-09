SC Congressman Wilson plans to continue to fight MOX shutdown

South Carolina Second District Congressman Joe Wilson said he’s still working to prevent the shutdown of the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication or MOX facility, in Aiken County.

In October the U.S. Department of Energy announced it was stopping construction on the MOX fabrication facility, which converts weapons-grade plutonium into fuel that can be used by nuclear reactors. A federal appeals court ruled the federal government could continue its shutdown of the site while the state of South Carolina sued on behalf of the site’s employees.

While announcing his legislative priorities this week, Wilson said the door is not closed on the MOX facility.

“To me it’s not. It’s 70 percent completed. The government has not provided a termination plan,” he said. “I feel, really, kinship for the people who have received termination warning notices.”

Another round of layoffs related to the shutdown of the facility was to occur this month. More than 2,000 jobs could be lost in the shutdown.

“I’ve been working with Governor McMaster, with . . . Senator Lindsay Graham, with Senator Tim Scott and we are making every effort to work to let it be known that still the MOX proposal, Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, is the best alternative,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the facility is especially important now that “Nevada has now intervened to block any effort of relocation of weapons-grade plutonium.”

“To me, every effort should be made and I will make it and continue to make it that South Carolina not become a dumping ground for weapons-grade plutonium.”

The South Carolina Second Congressional District includes Aiken County.