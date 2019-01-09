Senate subcommittee discusses bill addressing gubernatorial appointments

Before the full Senate met in its first session Tuesday, a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee met to discuss a bill that would address interim appointments made by the governor.

The bill was crafted after the state Supreme Court ruled that the governor has the right to make appointments without the Senate’s approval if the legislature is not in session. The Senate sued Governor McMaster to prevent his appointment of former attorney general Charlie Condon to the chairman of state-owned utility Santee Cooper in 2018.

Senators sued the governor, agreeing that McMaster had the authority to make a recess appointment but arguing it could not be Condon. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman argued Condon could not be appointed since senators had already begun considering his nomination and had not approved it. While Condon was vetted by a Senate panel, no vote was taken on his nomination.

“We have no option but to address this issue,” said committee chairman Sen. Chip Campsen, (R – Charleston). “The initial holding of the court in this case was that the statute was ambiguous and when the court holds that a statute is ambiguous it’s something that we really need to address.”

The bill reads: Relating to filling vacancies when the Senate is not in session, to clarify that the governor may only make an interim appointment to an office requiring the Senate’s advice and consent if the appointment is made during the same interim during which the office becomes vacant; to provide that, if the Senate does not confirm an interim appointment during the next ensuing regular legislative session, the governor may not make another interim appointment; and to provide that the governor’s authority to make an interim appointment terminates when the general assembly convenes for the regular legislative session following the interim period during which the office became vacant.

“You need to have a scenario that allows the governor to make an interim appointment to ensure — when a vacancy arises — to ensure that the governor can keep the administration of the government functioning,” said Senator Shane Massey (R – Edgefield).

“If the candidate is qualified, even if we may disagree with them, the person ought to be confirmed because elections have consequences and the way our system is set up the governor gets to make those nominations,” he said. “But I do think it’s the Senate’s role to evaluate qualifications.”

“This gives the General Assembly — the Senate — the ability to reject that appointment if we find that the person’s not qualified, which everybody here knows, that happens very rarely,” Massey said.

“What’s really the issue here is the separation of powers,” Campsen said on the Senate floor when presenting the bill later in the day.

Senator Gerald Molloy (D – Hartsville) said the issue could have been avoided if the Senate had voted on McMaster’s appointment of Condon when it had the chance.

“We should have taken the opportunity,” he said. “We should do our jobs. And at the end of the day we had the opportunity to make the appointment. I would say advise and consent is one of the most important functions that we end up having over here.”