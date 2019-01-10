Dominion has plan for SCANA employees not kept in merger

Dominion Energy has developed a plan for SCANA employees who may lose their jobs in the combination of the companies.

Dominion will keep its South Carolina operations at the former SCANA site in Cayce. It will be called Dominion-South Carolina upon approval by regulators.

Company spokesperson Ryan Frazier said they began the integration process several months ago but couldn’t make any concrete decisions until the combination was completed on January 1, 2019.

“Now that we’re combined we’re going to be able to really look at what our people do around our 18-state footprint and what the former SCANA employees did in the three states where they worked, which was South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia,” Frazier said.

“If there are job reductions, we have committed to pay continuity and pay protections, so compensation protection is what that would be, through July 1, 2020,” He said. “Any current SCANA employee who ends up not being able to find a job or loses a job, that means that they will get the greater of our severance plan or their pay through July 1, 2020.”

Dominion’s senior vice president and chief information officer Rodney Blevins will take over operations in South Carolina. Several former SCANA executives will stay with the company.

Frazier said the transition should not affect company operations.

“I don’t believe it will have an impact on the operations side,” he said.

He said customers shouldn’t notice a difference in their service, either.

“SCE&G was a well-known and well-regarded utility when it came to reliable service and fast responses to customers,” he said. “We commit to maintaining that service level and improving upon it, if we can, in certain areas.”

Frazier said customers will pay the rates determined by the state Public Service Commission in December 2018.

“What the PSC is doing is making the rates that SCE&G electric customers pay, the temporary rates, making those permanent.”