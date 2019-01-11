Bipartisan coalition pushes bill providing for competition in energy distribution

A bipartisan group of legislators and clean energy supporters hope a bill opening the state for greater competition in energy suppliers will pass on its third attempt.

The Senate Clean Energy Access Act and the House Energy Freedom Acts are designed to allow companies who provide alternative energy sources to be allowed to operate in areas of the state serviced by utilities companies or cooperatives.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said State Representative Peter McCoy (R – Charleston). Similar bills were introduced in two previous legislative sessions but didn’t pass.

“Last year solar came so close,” McCoy said. “Our floor debate was amazing. The votes were there. We had the effort. We had the energy and we had the people on board for alternative energy solutions.”

“In the legislative process new ideas and new concepts normally take two to three to five years,” said Senator John Matthews (D – Orangeburg). “You try and introduce them and find out where your opposition is coming from, find out what you need to make an adjustment and then you come back a second or third time. . . I think this time the public is on our side and I think it’s going to pass.”

“I think we have a much more educated public on the knowledge and of solar energy and the value of alternative energy and they really want that because you’re limiting the carbon footprint and plus you give them options and choices,” Matthews said. “And if you introduce choices in the process, homeowners and businesses will be better off.”

“What this bill is about is taking down and opening up those monopolies to competition,” said Sen. Tom Davis (R – Beaufort), a sponsor of the bill. “If an independent power producer can come in and demonstrate that they can generate power more cheaply, they ought to be able to sell that power to the grid and have those savings passed along to the ratepayers.”

“It’s about opening up energy markets,” he said.

Steffanie Dohn, Director of Government Relations for the South Carolina Solar Business Alliance said this recent version of the bill encompasses all advanced energy technologies that were not included in the previous bill.

“This legislation will ensure that whatever is coming down the pike, whatever is the lowest cost to build, to generate and to transmit, that will be the energy solution for those ratepayers,” she said.

McCoy says the bill has to be passed quickly because caps on solar energy production take effect in March.

“Our backs are against the wall,” he said. “Right now we’re looking at the caps being met by March. So we have less than 100 days to get this bill passed and get it sent over and have the governor sign it.”