Clemson throws party for National Championship win Saturday

Clemson University is throwing a party for its fans Saturday to celebrate the Tigers’ College Football Playoff National Championship win.

A parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of College and Keith Streets and ends at Memorial Stadium. Click here for a link to the parade route.

The celebration at Memorial Stadium begins at 10:30. Gates at Memorial Stadium open at 7 a.m. Fans at the stadium can watch the progress of the parade on the stadium’s video board.

Both the parade and the Memorial Stadium celebration are free.

The Memorial Stadium celebration is scheduled to wrap up in time for fans to attend the men’s basketball game against Virginia, which tips off at noon.

“It’s incredible,” said Clemson Ph.D. candidate Alex Bina. “It’s incredible to have been here. I got here in 2014 and kind of saw this tail end of a longer evolution of this program and just excited to be a part of it.”

“It’s something special,” he said. “It really is. And it’s a special program and it’s not the success you see on the field but there’s so much success with this program off of the field and it’s really fun to see and be a part of.”

Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the National Championship game Monday night to win its second national title in three years. The Tigers defeated Alabama in the championship game in 2016. It is Clemson’s third national championship.

The Tigers finished the season undefeated at 15-0 — the first college football to do so since Penn in 1897, according to the NCAA.